Cayuga County details 3rd Halloween ‘super spreader’ event

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Health officials are detailing a third “super spreader” event that originated back during Halloween weekend.
This particular gathering resulted in 10 new positive cases and put 34 people into quarantine.
Three Cayuga County schools were also impacted.
Health officials said that this type of activity is what allows the virus to spread so quickly in the community.
More from NewsChannel 9:
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App