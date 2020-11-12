Cortland County Health Dept. announced 10 locations of potential COVID-19 exposures

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department announced 10 locations of potential exposure to COVID-19 to the public.

Anyone who was at any of the following locations on the following days and times listed may have been exposed. If you have been exposed, you should monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the exposure date.

Walmart, 819 Bennie Road, Cortland

Sunday, November 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Charles Bar, 83 Central Ave, Cortland

Thursday, November 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, November 6 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 7 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Applebee’s, 856 NY-13, Cortland

Thursday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Dasher’s, 2 North Main Street, Homer

Friday, November 6 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Trax Pub and Grill, 2000 NYS Route 392, Cortland

Friday, November 6 from 3 p.m to 4 p.m.

Malarkey’s Pub & Grub, 2 E. Main Street, McGraw

Saturday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Gators Tavern, 83 Owego St., Cortland

Saturday, November 7 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Arch Restaurant, 107 Elm St., Cortland

Saturday, November 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 155 Port Watson, Cortland

Saturday, November 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pudgie’s Pizza, 75 N. Main Street, Cortland

Monday, November 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if symptoms are mild.