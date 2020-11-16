Employee of Mapleview Family Restaurant tests positive for COVID-19

Exposures
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department reports that an employee of the Mapleview Family Restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who visited the restaurant during the dates and times below should monitor themselves for symptoms:

  • Sunday, Nov. 8; Monday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 10; Wednesday, Nov. 11; or Thursday, Nov. 12 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.; or
  • Sunday, Nov. 15 between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness, and new loss of taste or smell.

Restaurant owner Adam Teeter said the restaurant will be closed until further notice “out of an abundance of caution to allow our employees to receive testing. We want our employees to feel safe and supported at work, and our customers to know that they are in a safe environment when they visit,” he said. “We have coordinated with health officials to notify individuals who may have been in close, prolonged contact with the employee and to implement our company health and safety protocol. While we do not believe there is a significant risk of transmission for individuals who were not in close contact with this person, we would encourage anyone experiencing symptoms to follow the recommendations of the CDC.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected