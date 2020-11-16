Employee of Mapleview Family Restaurant tests positive for COVID-19

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department reports that an employee of the Mapleview Family Restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who visited the restaurant during the dates and times below should monitor themselves for symptoms:
- Sunday, Nov. 8; Monday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 10; Wednesday, Nov. 11; or Thursday, Nov. 12 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.; or
- Sunday, Nov. 15 between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness, and new loss of taste or smell.
Restaurant owner Adam Teeter said the restaurant will be closed until further notice “out of an abundance of caution to allow our employees to receive testing. We want our employees to feel safe and supported at work, and our customers to know that they are in a safe environment when they visit,” he said. “We have coordinated with health officials to notify individuals who may have been in close, prolonged contact with the employee and to implement our company health and safety protocol. While we do not believe there is a significant risk of transmission for individuals who were not in close contact with this person, we would encourage anyone experiencing symptoms to follow the recommendations of the CDC.”
