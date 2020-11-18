Employees at pizza shop and tanning salon test positive for COVID-19; residents alerted to possible exposures

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department released its list of potential public exposures to COVID-19 for Wednesday. Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea. Stay home and contact your doctor if symptoms occur.

Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza, 640 Varick St., Utica

  • Friday, November 6 from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Monday, November 9 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tuesday, November 10 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Friday, November 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hawaiin Holiday Tanning, 34 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro

  • Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

