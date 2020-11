Oneida Co. Health Department releases lengthy list of COVID-19 public exposures

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department releases a lengthy list of potential public exposures to COVID-19. Anyone who may have been impacted should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea. If symptoms occur, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing.

Price Chopper, 1790 Black River Blvd N., Rome

Monday, November 2 from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Utica City Hall, (voting site) 1 Kennedy Plaza, Utica

Tuesday, November 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Hannaford, 1122 Mohawk Street, Utica

Tuesday, November 3 from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 4759 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Friday, November 6 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nail Creek Pub & Brewery, 720 Varick Street, Utica

Friday, November 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Westmoreland Golf Course, 6906 Fairway Drive, Westmoreland

Saturday, November 7 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

TJ Maxx, Consumer Square, New Hartford

Saturday, November 7 from 12p.m. to 2 p.m.

Woodland Farm Brewery, 6002 Trenton Road, Utica

Saturday, November 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 4636 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Saturday, November 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, 400 River Road, Utica

Sunday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.

BJ’s Gas Station, 400 River Road, Utica

Sunday, November 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Lowe’s, 710 Horatio Street, Utica

Sunday, November 8 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Harbor Freight Tools, 5127 Commercial Drive, Yorkville

Sunday, November 8 from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Walmart, Consumer Square, New Hartford

Sunday, November 8 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Five Guys, 4829 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Sunday, November 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops Tracker Boat Center, 724 Horatio Street, Utica

Monday, November 9 from 12 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Jay-K Lumber, 8448 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Tuesday, November 10 from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Aldi, 8432 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Tuesday, November 10 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Accelerate Sports, 5241 Judd Road, Whitesboro