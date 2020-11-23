Oneida County warns of possible public COVID-19 exposure at 5 businesses

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department reports customers at five businesses in the county may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
People who were at the businesses a the dates and times listed below should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days following possible exposure.
Home Goods — 8555 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford
- Nov. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through Nov. 27
One Genny — 1 Genesee St. in New Hartford
- Nov. 13: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes, except when seated
- Symptom monitoring period: through Nov. 27
Aldi — 121 Herkimer Rd. in Utica
- Nov. 14: Noon to 12:20 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through Nov. 28
Walmart — 710 Horatio St. in Utica
- Nov. 15: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through Nov. 29
BJ’s — 400 River Rd. in Utica
- Nov. 15: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through Nov. 29
The health department says if you develop symptoms to contact your health care provider.
