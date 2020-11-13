ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department released a list of COVID-19 exposures to the public on Friday. Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle or body aches, headache, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, vomiting or nausea, and/or diarrhea. If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing.
Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza, 640 Varick Street, Utica
- Monday, November 2 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 4 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 6 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
YMCA (voting place), 301 W. Bloomfield Street, Rome
- Tuesday, November 3 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Hannaford, 808 West Chestnut Street, Rome
- Tuesday, November 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Good Life Tavern, 69 Main Street, Camden
- Friday, November 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Walmart, Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- Monday, November 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 10 from 5:20 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oswego County sees new record for COVID-19 cases
- Oswego County Health Department releases COVID-19 guidance for Thanksgiving
- NewsChannel 9 goes inside Park Hill Pre-K as 4-year-olds are among 1st students tested in ‘yellow zone’
- Pizza shop, voting site, and Walmart among potential COVID-19 exposures for Oneida County residents
- WATCH: Cooler air returning to CNY to start weekend
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App