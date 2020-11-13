Pizza shop, voting site, and Walmart among potential COVID-19 exposures for Oneida County residents

Exposures
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department released a list of COVID-19 exposures to the public on Friday. Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle or body aches, headache, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, vomiting or nausea, and/or diarrhea. If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing.

Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza, 640 Varick Street, Utica

  • Monday, November 2 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 4 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Friday, November 6 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

YMCA (voting place), 301 W. Bloomfield Street, Rome

  • Tuesday, November 3 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Hannaford, 808 West Chestnut Street, Rome

  • Tuesday, November 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Good Life Tavern, 69 Main Street, Camden

  • Friday, November 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart, Commercial Drive, New Hartford

  • Monday, November 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
  • Tuesday, November 10 from 5:20 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected