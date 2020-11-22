Possible COVID-19 exposure announced at Sandy Pond Sportsmen’s Association in Pulaski

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at Sandy Pond Sportsmen’s Association in Pulaski Sunday.

According to the health department, if you are the Sandy Pond Sportsmen’s Association located at 3201 County Route 15 on Monday, November 16 from 3-10 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at the sportsmen’s association during the time listed, the health department asks you to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms until at least Monday, November 30.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more information regarding COVID-19 and Oswego County, click here.