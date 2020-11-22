Potential COVID-19 exposure announced at El Barajo Restaurant in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is sweeping through Central New York once again, and a potential COVID-19 exposure was announced at a restaurant in Utica Sunday. 

According to the Oneida County Health Department, an employee at El Barajo Restaurant recently tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at the restaurant between Thursday, November 12 and Saturday, November 14 from the hours of 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited the restaurant.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more information regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.

