Potential COVID-19 exposure announced at El Barajo Restaurant in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is sweeping through Central New York once again, and a potential COVID-19 exposure was announced at a restaurant in Utica Sunday.

According to the Oneida County Health Department, an employee at El Barajo Restaurant recently tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at the restaurant between Thursday, November 12 and Saturday, November 14 from the hours of 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited the restaurant.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

