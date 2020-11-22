Potential COVID-19 exposure announced at El Barajo Restaurant in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is sweeping through Central New York once again, and a potential COVID-19 exposure was announced at a restaurant in Utica Sunday.
According to the Oneida County Health Department, an employee at El Barajo Restaurant recently tested positive for COVID-19.
If you were at the restaurant between Thursday, November 12 and Saturday, November 14 from the hours of 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited the restaurant.
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more information regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Turns milder with rain developing for all late tonight
- Possible COVID-19 exposure announced at Sandy Pond Sportsmen’s Association in Pulaski
- Zoom removing meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to encourage smaller in-person gatherings
- Central New York gyms hope to avoid state’s Orange Zone closure
- F-M High School learning remotely until Thanksgiving break after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App