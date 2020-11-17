Potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 events in Seneca Co.

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca County Health Department is warning the public of a possible exposure to COVID-19 at two different events.

An individual who attended Seneca Bible Baptist Church on Nov. 11 has tested positive for COVID-19. The church is located at 1869 Auburn Rd. in Seneca Falls.

Public health staff are still conducting contact tracing. It is possible that all those who attended will not be notified.

A dinner banquet was held in the second floor banquet room at the SMS Hall on Saturday, Nov. 14. An individual who attended the event tested positive. The hall is located at 95 Ovid St. in Seneca Falls.

If you start feeling symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. In an emergency, contact 911.

