Potential COVID-19 exposure at American Legion Post 1128 in Oswego Co.

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the American Legion Post 1128.

Anyone who visited the post during the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days from the exposure date:

American Legion Post 1128 — 8 Vida Dr. in Williamstown

  • Wednesday, Nov. 11: 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 13: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

These locations were made public because our investigations show there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public whom we could not track down. This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified or contacted may have been exposed.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang

