Potential COVID-19 exposure at American Legion Post 1128 in Oswego Co.

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the American Legion Post 1128.

Anyone who visited the post during the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days from the exposure date:

American Legion Post 1128 — 8 Vida Dr. in Williamstown

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.