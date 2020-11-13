Potential COVID-19 exposure at Ginny Lee Cafe

LODI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca County Health Department is warning residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Wagner Vineyards.

An employee of Ginny Lee Cafe at Wagner Vineyards has tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who was at the cafe on Friday, November 6 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The employee is in isolation and contact tracing is ongoing.

