Potential COVID-19 exposure at Meadows Diner in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at the Meadows Diner in Canton.
Meadows Diner — 5835 County Rd. 27 in Canton
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Anyone who visited during that time should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until Sunday, Nov. 29.
If you develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. In an emergency, call 911.
Testing is available through the following hospital systems in St. Lawrence County:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton): 315-379-8132
