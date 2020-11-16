Potential COVID-19 exposure at Meadows Diner in Canton

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at the Meadows Diner in Canton.

Meadows Diner — 5835 County Rd. 27 in Canton

Sunday, Nov. 15: 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who visited during that time should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until Sunday, Nov. 29.

If you develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. In an emergency, call 911.

Testing is available through the following hospital systems in St. Lawrence County: