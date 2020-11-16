Potential COVID-19 exposure at Meadows Diner in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at the Meadows Diner in Canton.

Meadows Diner — 5835 County Rd. 27 in Canton

  • Sunday, Nov. 15: 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who visited during that time should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until Sunday, Nov. 29.

If you develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. In an emergency, call 911.

Testing is available through the following hospital systems in St. Lawrence County:

  • St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
  • Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
  • Clifton Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
  • Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton): 315-379-8132

