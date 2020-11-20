Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mimi’s Drive-In in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular spot in Fulton has had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Anyone who visited Mimi’s Drive-In Restaurant located at 201 North Second Street in Fulton during the following dates and times should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.

Saturday, November 14, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

Monday, November 16, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

Monday, November 16, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle ache, headache, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their doctor for further guidance on testing.

For information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.