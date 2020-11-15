Potential COVID-19 exposure at Pizza Hut, Walmart in St. Lawrence Co.

Exposures
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Lawrence County health officials are warning the public of two potential exposures to COVID-19.

Walmart — 7494 US-11 in Potsdam

  • Monday, Nov. 2: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 5: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 6: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pizza Hut — 5933 US Highway 11 University Shopping Center in Canton

  • Saturday, Nov. 7: Noon to 1 p.m.

If you were at either of these locations during the listed times, then you should monitor yourself for symptoms for up to 14 days from the date of exposure.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected