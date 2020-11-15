Potential COVID-19 exposure at Pizza Hut, Walmart in St. Lawrence Co.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Lawrence County health officials are warning the public of two potential exposures to COVID-19.
Walmart — 7494 US-11 in Potsdam
- Monday, Nov. 2: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 6: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pizza Hut — 5933 US Highway 11 University Shopping Center in Canton
- Saturday, Nov. 7: Noon to 1 p.m.
If you were at either of these locations during the listed times, then you should monitor yourself for symptoms for up to 14 days from the date of exposure.
