Potential COVID-19 exposure at Starbucks in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jefferson County Public Health Service is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Starbucks in Watertown.
The Starbucks is located at 1242 Arsenal St. in Watertown. Those who visited at any time between Sunday, Nov. 8 through Friday, Nov. 13 should monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days after the exposure date.
This goes for anyone who visited inside or through the drive-thru.
If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance.
