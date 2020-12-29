Potential COVID-19 exposure at Tailwater Lodge in Altmar

ALTMAR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is letting the public know a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus stayed at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar which may result in public exposure to COVID-19.

Anyone who visited the lodge, located at 52 Pulaski Street, between 2 p.m. Friday, December 18 and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 20 may have been exposed.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that people who stayed at the hotel or visited the restaurant or pool area during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Chills or repeated shaking with chills

Gastrointestinal illness

New loss of taste or smell

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and call their health care provider for further guidance on testing.

More information on potential public exposures is posted on the Oswego County health department’s COVID-19 page.

For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. Otherwise, it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.