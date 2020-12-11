Potential COVID-19 exposure at Tops in Hannibal

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of coronavirus at a grocery store in Fulton.

The investigation revealed there is a potential COVID-19 exposure to the public. Anyone who visited the Tops Friendly Markets located at 409 Fulton Street in Hannibal during the following days and times may have been exposed.

Sunday, November 29 between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Monday, November 30 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tuesday, December 1 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Oswego County Health Department asks anyone who may have been exposed to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.

If symptoms appear, stay home contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing.

For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.