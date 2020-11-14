OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is warning the public of three potential COVID-19 exposure locations in the county.
Anyone who visited any of the follow locations may have been exposed:
Duskee’s Sports Bar and Grill — 8 Bridge St. in Phoenix
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 13: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Dunkin’ Donuts — 255 W. Seneca St. in Oswego
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 6: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Walmart — 341 NYS Rt. 104 in Oswego
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Anyone who visited these locations during those times should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Chilly and quiet tonight, but a very windy Sunday is on the way
- Potential COVID-19 exposures at 4 locations in Madison Co.
- Importance of lung cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Walmart, Dunkin’ Donuts, sports bar in Oswego County
- Second stimulus checks: Trump pushes Congress to approve relief
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App