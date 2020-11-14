Potential COVID-19 exposure at Walmart, Dunkin’ Donuts, sports bar in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is warning the public of three potential COVID-19 exposure locations in the county.

Anyone who visited any of the follow locations may have been exposed:

Duskee’s Sports Bar and Grill — 8 Bridge St. in Phoenix

  • Sunday, Nov. 8: 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 13: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts — 255 W. Seneca St. in Oswego

  • Wednesday, Nov. 4: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 6: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 11: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart — 341 NYS Rt. 104 in Oswego

  • Wednesday, Nov. 11: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 12: 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone who visited these locations during those times should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

