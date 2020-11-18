Potential COVID-19 exposures announced at 2 separate Walmarts in Oswego County

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Walmarts within Oswego County may have recently been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Oswego County Health Department.

If you were at either of the Walmarts listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

The Granby Walmart located at 1818 NYS Route 3

  • Wednesday, November 11 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The Oswego Walmart located at 341 NYS Route 104

  • Thursday, November 12 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Friday, November 13 from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

