Potential COVID-19 exposures at 4 locations in Madison Co.

(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is warning the public of several COVID-19 exposures in the county.
Members of the public who visited these businesses should monitor themselves for symptoms:
Community Fitness Center — 4157 Midstate Ln. in Cazenovia
- Nov. 3: 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 17
Ten Pin Restaurant — 102 Seneca St. in Chittenango
- Nov. 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 11: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 12: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 27
Aldi — 3348 Seneca Turnpike in Canastota
- Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Nov. 5: 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Nov. 10: 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 24
Walmart — 2024 Genesee St. in Oneida
- Nov. 1: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 15
