Potential COVID-19 exposures at 4 locations in Madison Co.

(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is warning the public of several COVID-19 exposures in the county.

Members of the public who visited these businesses should monitor themselves for symptoms:

Community Fitness Center — 4157 Midstate Ln. in Cazenovia

Nov. 3: 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 17

Ten Pin Restaurant — 102 Seneca St. in Chittenango

Nov. 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 11: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 12: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 27

Aldi — 3348 Seneca Turnpike in Canastota

Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nov. 5: 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Nov. 10: 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 24

Walmart — 2024 Genesee St. in Oneida