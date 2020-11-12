Potential COVID-19 exposures include several grocery stores, bowling alley, and other businesses in Oneida Co.

Exposures
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department released a list of potential public COVID-19 exposures on Thursday that date back to the Friday before Halloween. The list includes a bowling alley, grocery stores, and more.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the exposure.

Citi Trends, 1143 Mohawk Street, Utica

  • Friday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pin-O-Rama Bowling, 1724 Genesee Street, Utica

  • Tuesday, November 3 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Spectrum, 4797 Commercial Dr. Suite 200, New Hartford

  • Thursday, November 5 from 12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Hannaford, 4593 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

  • Thursday, November 5 from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, November 5 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pumpernickel’s Deli, 1 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford

  • Thursday, November 5 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Price Chopper, 4535 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

  • Thursday, November 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Walmart, 5815 Rome Taberg Rd., Rome

  • Friday, November 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chill, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected