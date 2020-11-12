Potential COVID-19 exposures include several grocery stores, bowling alley, and other businesses in Oneida Co.

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department released a list of potential public COVID-19 exposures on Thursday that date back to the Friday before Halloween. The list includes a bowling alley, grocery stores, and more.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the exposure.

Citi Trends, 1143 Mohawk Street, Utica

Friday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pin-O-Rama Bowling, 1724 Genesee Street, Utica

Tuesday, November 3 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Spectrum, 4797 Commercial Dr. Suite 200, New Hartford

Thursday, November 5 from 12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Hannaford, 4593 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Thursday, November 5 from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, November 5 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pumpernickel’s Deli, 1 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford

Thursday, November 5 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Price Chopper, 4535 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Thursday, November 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Walmart, 5815 Rome Taberg Rd., Rome

Friday, November 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chill, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing.