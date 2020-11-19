Potential public exposure at bank in Mexico

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A COVID-19 case has been linked to the Oswego County Federal Credit Union located at 5828 Scenic Avenue in Mexico, New York.

The Oswego County Health Department is alerting residents to the potential exposure of the virus and asking anyone who visited on the following dates at the following times to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.

Tuesday, November 10 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Thursday, November 12 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Friday, November 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their doctor for further guidance on testing.

You can also find more information on COVID-19 testing, by visiting health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.