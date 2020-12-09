OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has confirmed cases of COVID-19 at two businesses in Oswego that may have resulted in members of the public being exposed to the virus.
Anyone who visited the Subway located at 21 E. Bridge Street on Tuesday, December 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Bosco and Geers located at 343 East Avenue on Wednesday, December 2 from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance. A list of testing sites and additional information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Potential public exposure to COVID-19 at two Oswego businesses
- Oswego Mayor to hold COVID town hall Wednesday night
- Storm Team Academy: What’s the difference between weather and climate?
- Search for pilot continues after F-16 crashes in Michigan
- Second stimulus checks: Will direct payments make it into a relief deal?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App