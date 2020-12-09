Potential public exposure to COVID-19 at two Oswego businesses

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has confirmed cases of COVID-19 at two businesses in Oswego that may have resulted in members of the public being exposed to the virus.

Anyone who visited the Subway located at 21 E. Bridge Street on Tuesday, December 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Bosco and Geers located at 343 East Avenue on Wednesday, December 2 from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance. A list of testing sites and additional information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.

For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.