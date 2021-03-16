Seneca County warning of possible exposure to COVID at three locations

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca County Health Department is alerting the public to three locations where there is the potential risk of COVID-19 exposure.
An individual who was experiencing symptoms of COVID 19 patronized several locations in Seneca County while sick, causing a potential risk to anyone that came into contact with this individual.
Anyone who was at the the following locations on March 12, 2021 or March 13, 2021 should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID:
- Mojo’s Tavern, 23 West Main Street, Waterloo, New York
- F-n-A, 1 South Virginia Street, Waterloo, New York
- Waterloo VFW, 29 West Elisha Street, Waterloo, New York
The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of sense of taste or smell. If you experience any of these you should contact your primary care physician and be tested.
Although the risk of exposure in these cases may be low, the potential for contracting COVID-19 is still present.
“Now that the COVID vaccine is available, it is not the time to relax our preventative measures. It is important that we remain vigilant and continue to maintain our social distancing, masking, and disinfecting practices,” stated Vickie Swinehart, Director of Public Health.
It is important that we all take the following steps helps to stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Refrain from non-essential travel
- Keep 6 feet of distance between yourself and others when in public
- Wear a mask at all times in public spaces, especially when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.
- Wash your hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid close and continued contact with other people not in your household
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick