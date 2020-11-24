Several potential COVID-19 exposures in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department announced several potential COVID-19 exposures on Tuesday. Anyone who visited the following locations at the following times may have been exposed to the virus.

American Legion Post 858, 114 NYS Rt. 49 in Cleveland

Thursday, November 19 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

KeyBank, 4763 Salina Street, Pulaski

Thursday, November 19 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Friday, November 20 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Lakeview Lanes, 723 W. Broadway in Fulton

Wednesday, November 18 between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness. If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance on testing.

For information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.