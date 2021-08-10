Can you catch COVID from someone vaccinated if you’re also vaccinated?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are on the rise at the highest rates since February, driven mostly by the highly contagious delta variant.

Many people wonder if you can catch COVID from someone who is vaccinated if you are already vaccinated, amid reports that cases are mostly among the unvaccinated.

According to the CDC, research suggests that breakthrough infections caused by the Delta variant are transmissible, although more data is needed to understand the level of transmissibility.

Research has also shown that vaccinated people with Delta infections may be as infectious as unvaccinated people with Delta infections. Because of this, people with breakthrough Delta infections may be able to pass the virus on to other people, including those who’ve been vaccinated.

However, even if vaccinated people get and can transmit COVID, it’s important to remember that the shots are extremely good at preventing serious illness and death. Somewhere between 97% and 99% of people hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. right now did not get the vaccine.

Even with cases rising, there is some good news and that is right now the number of people now getting vaccinated is also rising.