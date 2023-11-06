(WSYR-TV) — The CDC recently released a new list of infections linked to chronic symptoms. The bacteria that causes Lyme is at the top of the list.

For many patients, this recognition has been a long time coming.

A lot of people struggle to find a doctor who will treat them for long-lasting symptoms. That’s partly because the CDC hasn’t recognized the connection until now.

Doctor Kris Paolino is an Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Upstate University Hospital.

He treats a lot of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases and has seen many patients suffer from lingering symptoms.

For providers that did not want to acknowledge the chronic symptoms after Lyme, this may help them understand that there are reasons behind the chronic fatigue and pain, as well as other symptoms that many people have after infection and that these patients need our attention. Dr. Kris Paolino

The CNY Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Alliance echoed his opinion.

They told NewsChannel 9 that the new report gives patients long overdue validation of the struggles some of them have suffered for years.

As far as treatment, Paolino doesn’t think it will improve much right away, but he’s hopeful it will open the door for more federal funding.

He and the Alliance both said researchers still need to figure out what’s causing chronic symptoms so they can better treat patients.