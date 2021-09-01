CDC urges unvaccinated not to travel this labor day

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — If you’re planning to travel over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the CDC is urging you to change your mind if you’re not vaccinated.

“Given where we are with disease transmission right now people need to take these risks into consideration.”

Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director. With the highly contagious Delta variant now responsible for 98% of U.S. COVID cases, the CDC directors says those who are not fully vaccinated should stay home

“Given where we are with disease transmission right now people need to take these risks into consideration,” Walensky said.

It’s a recommendation, not an order, so if you’re still planning to travel,

Before you go, get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before your trip. While you are traveling: wear a mask indoors and outdoors, avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet from anyone who is not traveling with you. Wash your hands often.

After you travel, get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel. Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days. If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel. Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

The CDC Says even vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings and advises outdoor gatherings. The CDC director did suggest one type of local trip for unvaccinated Americans this holiday weekend- go to your pharmacy for a COVID vaccine.