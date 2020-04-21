Doctors say obesity could make COVID-19 symptoms worse

(WSYR-TV) — Why do some people with coronavirus not feel sick at all and others end up in intensive care?

There is no simple answer to that, but doctor’s that NewsChannel 9 has talked with say early research points to obesity as one of the most important predictors of severe coronavirus illness.

We know that people who are obese frequently have other medical problems, but the new studies point to the condition in and of itself is second only to older age, as a risk for being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Doctors who treat coronavirus patients have been sharing their surprise at seeing so many healthy, young to middle age people who are seriously ill and their only risk factor is being obese.

In two new studies from New York University Hospital, COVID-19 patients who were younger than 60 and obese were twice as likely as their non-obese peers to be admitted to the hospital for acute care instead of being sent home from the ER.

They were also nearly twice as likely to require critical care in a hospital’s intensive care unit.

The medical definition of obesity is based on what’s know as BMI, or Body Mass Index, which is a formula that you can find online. It takes your height and weight and gives you a number. Anything over 30 is considered obese.

42 percent of Americans are considered obese and that could help explain why we have higher rates of severe illnesses and deaths from coronavirus. This is compared to South Korea, China and Italy, where obesity rates are lower.

Doctors who treat obesity said this is a good time to work on getting healthier by going for walks and stocking up on healthy food while following guidelines to protect yourself.

As always, stay safe and stay healthy.