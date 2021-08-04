Does the Delta variant cause different symptoms?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — The masks are back, and the pressure is on to get more people vaccinated as the Delta variant rages across the country. You may be wondering if the Delta variant having different symptoms than other variants.

The answer is maybe. There are reports here in the U.S. of people with COVID now having different symptoms than we saw earlier in the pandemic.

People who’ve gotten sick, most of whom are unvaccinated, report feeling like they have bad cold with

headaches, a sore throat and a runny nose. Less common are the symptoms we saw earlier in the pandemic, such as fever, cough and loss of smell. But with the variant relatively new in the U.S., researchers are looking to Britain where Delta has been widespread for most of this year.

There is a study called the COVID Symptoms Study which asks people to report their symptoms in an app. The reports reflect a change in symptoms with Delta feeling more like a cold.

Some scientists say the milder symptom profile could be a result of the fact that the variant is primarily infecting younger people, who are the least likely to be vaccinated, or those who may already have some immunity to the virus from a previous infection.

However, the data sets have not been published yet, so scientists aren’t ready to make a conclusion.