SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Even if you're physically healthy right now, chances are your mental health is suffering because of COVID-19. A new study conducted in countries around the globe finds rampant anxiety, worry and overall emotional fatigue. And in many cases, the most vulnerable group is women.

The study, surveyed 10,000 women and men in 38 countries including the U.S., and it found women are almost three times as likely as men to report suffering from significant mental health consequences, including anxiety, loss of appetite, inability to sleep and trouble completing everyday tasks.