(WSYR-TV) -- As the pressure on President Joe Biden mounts to speed up the pace of COVID vaccinations, the number of Americans who want the vaccine as soon as possible is growing. Especially with those who know someone who has gotten their shots.

A new survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds the percentage of Americans who want to be vaccinated as soon as possible or who have already received at least one dose of a two-dose regimen has jumped to 47%. That is up from 34% in Kaiser's December survey.