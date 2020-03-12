More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: 3/11/2020
- NBA suspends season ‘until further notice’ after Utah Jazz player tests positive for novel coronavirus
- President Donald Trump suspends travel between the US and Europe, excluding the United Kingdom
- Syracuse airport considering removal of glass tube portal exits
- ACC limits who can attend basketball tournament games amid novel coronavirus outbreak
