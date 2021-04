SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)--If your child complains of a sore throat, sometimes it could be something more serious. Here’s what to watch out for to make sure it's not scarlet fever.

Scarlet fever is caused by a bacteria called Group A Strep, which sometimes makes a toxin causing a bumpy rash. Its reddish hue gives it the name scarlet fever, and it is spread from droplets from an infected individual.