Family Healthcast: Answering questions about COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — We are now past three million cases of coronavirus in the United States with record numbers of new cases being set daily and 35 states seeing their numbers going up.

Our question is about testing: “My daughter had a COVID test, but it was negative. How reliable are they?”

A study from Johns Hopkins University found that false negatives are possible, especially if you’ve only just caught the virus and the amount of virus in your body is small but growing.

Here are some questions to ask:

Does she have symptoms? If so, other illnesses should be ruled out.

Has she been wearing masks and observing strict social distancing? If so, the negative result is probably really negative.

Does she live in an area where cases are going up?

Has she been to bars or indoor restaurants?

If so, proceed with more caution, especially if she lives with or spends time with anyone at high risk for coronavirus.

It is important to remember that many people who get the virus don’t have symptoms, which is why testing is important but not 100 percent foolproof.