Family Healthcast: Are toe rashes an early sign of COVID-19?

(WSYR-TV) — One thing we have learned about coronavirus is how differently it can affect people. Some have severe breathing problems and end up hospitalized and some don’t have any symptoms at all.

Now, a symptom showing up in young patients is rashes on toes. So this begs the question, are toe rashes an early sign of coronavirus?

Doctors across the country have been getting calls about these reddish bruises showing up on people’s toes and sometimes fingers.

Some complained of a burning sensation that is similar to frostbite. What was striking is that many of those patients were children or young adults in their 20s. Most of those patients had no other symptoms or only had mild symptoms, but tested positive for the virus.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with doctors at Pediatric Associates in Camillus who have been following this possible development closely. They have seen three children with a similar rash so far.

Two of those children have tested positive for COVID-19, while one is waiting for the test results. If your child has a rash like this, call your doctor.

They will most likely recommend a coronavirus test and tell parents that the child should be isolated as much as possible.

As always, stay home and stay safe.