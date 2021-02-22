Family Healthcast: Can the COVID-19 vaccine cause infertility or miscarriages?

(WSYR-TV) — There is a rumor going around social media about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Posts on social media are stating that the vaccine can cause infertility or miscarriages.

The director of the National Institutes of Health said that is absolutely not true.

But, it could explain why so many women in their 20s and 30s are refusing to be vaccinated.

Women of childbearing age make up a large share of workers at nursing homes and hospitals, where vaccination rates are as low as 20% to 50%.

Those low numbers have surprised public health experts who say to stop the virus, we will need 70% to 85% of Americans to get the vaccine.