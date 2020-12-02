Family Healthcast: CDC now revising quarantine recommendations

(WSYR-TV) — If you’re exposed to COVID-19, a two-week quarantine was the previous recommendation. Anyone who has done it knows how challenging it is to stay home for 14 days and many people don’t do it.

Now, the CDC has revised its recommendations, giving people options for a shorter quarantine.

The agency is now saying if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, you can quarantine for one week or 10 days. Here is how it works:

Those without symptoms may end quarantine after seven days, followed by a negative test for the virus. Without a negative test, it would be 10 days in quarantine.

PCR or rapid tests are acceptable, the agency said, and should be taken within 48 hours of the end of the quarantine period.

The CDC doctor in charge of the COVID-19 response, Dr. John Brooks, said:

“We can safely reduce the length of quarantine, but accepting that there is a small residual risk that a person who is leaving quarantine early could transmit to someone else if they became infected.”

Agency officials also recommended that Americans who are traveling get tested for the infection one to three days before the trip and again three to five days before returning.

And then people should also eliminate nonessential activities for seven days.

But, CDC officials also warned strongly against holiday travel, saying that even a small percentage of infected travelers could “translate into hundreds of thousands of additional infections.”