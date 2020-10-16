Family Healthcast: CDC study doesn’t mean that masks don’t work

(WSYR-TV) — One of the comments made by President Donald Trump on Thursday night’s town hall prompted the following question.

“The president said 85% of people who wore masks got COVID-19. He said it was from a study by the CDC. Is that true?”

The study of about 300 people — half of whom tested positive — asked about their activities in the two weeks prior.

Did they go to the gym, a salon, a store or a restaurant? And did they wear masks?

The study concluded that even those who said they work masks most of the time took them off while eating at a restaurant. The people who got COVID were twice as likely as those who didn’t get infected to have eaten out.

Most studies have shown that wearing masks reduces the transmission of the virus by blocking respiratory droplets.

In fact, one of our What’s Going Around doctors reminded us of what happened at a hair salon in Missouri where two stylists had COVID-19 and 140 clients and none of them got it.

The stylists and clients wore masks and kept them on.

