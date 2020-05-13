Family Healthcast: Central New York could be opening soon

(WSYR-TV) — After nearly nine weeks of staying at home, Central New York is now just a couple of days from beginning to reopen, if we meet all the criteria.

The Onondaga County executive is urging caution as we hopefully get back to business on Friday. What happens after that is up to us, according to Ryan McMahon.

A new poll released on Wednesday finds that the majority of Americans feel the caution is justified. The Washington Post and University of Maryland poll finds that 86 percent of people feel it is necessary to stay six feet apart from people in public.

80 percent of people said wearing a mask is necessary when coming close to people. 78 percent of people said we should stay at home as much as possible and 75 percent of people said they would avoid gatherings with relatives and friends that they do not live with.

When it comes to gatherings of more than 10 people, the percentage of Americans who think it should be later rather than sooner is growing. 32 percent of people believe it will be safe by the end of June.

That is down from 51 percent in a survey that was taken last month. And 66 percent of people said it will take longer for gatherings to be safe.

So what do these numbers mean? Local doctors believe this is a good sign. The more people that are concerned about the virus, the more likely it is they will wear masks and limit their contact with people outside of their homes.

This will, in turn, make us all safer.

As always, stay home and stay safe.