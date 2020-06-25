Family Healthcast: Coronavirus cases spiking across the country

(WSYR-TV) — Central New York is now preparing for Phase Four and, among other things, starting on Friday as many as 50 people can gather.

Our state continues to reopen as many others are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases and going backward.

The resurgence is concentrated largely in the South and West, but case numbers have been rising in 29 states.

Many people believe they already had coronavirus and are getting antibody tests.

A new study finds that timing is key when it comes to getting accurate results.

The review out on Thursday said antibody tests are most accurate two or more weeks after the symptoms started.

Researchers said time is critical and using the test at the wrong time will make it not work. There is not yet enough evidence to determine how well they work more than five weeks after symptoms or among people who had milder disease or no symptoms at all.

Local doctors said they are all concerned about the recent spike in cases around the United States.

They said it should serve as a warning as we continue our reopening process. Keep wearing masks and, especially if you’re at a gathering indoors, keep your distance.