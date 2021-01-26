Family Healthcast: Could a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine be close?

(WSYR-TV) — It looks like we are going to have a third COVID-19 vaccine very soon.

Johnson & Johnson plans to report out the results of its Phase 3 trial by early next week. The vaccine is only one dose and has been tested on 45,000 people. It may also be effective against some of the new strains of the virus.

That being said, 30% of Americans are still saying they won’t get the vaccine. We are going to look at two of the reasons why.

Number one: Allergic reactions.

It is tru that there have been some reports of allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines. But, they are very rare and public health experts say allergic reactions can occur to virtually any medical product and many foods.

One of our local doctors said the remote possibility of a rare allergic reaction is not a reason to avoid the vaccine. Allergic reactions are much easier to treat than COVID-19.

And this is why everyone getting the vaccine is required to stay around for 15 minutes after receiving it. And if you have a history of severe allergic reactions, you might be required to wait 30 minutes.

The only reason you shouldn’t get the vaccine is if you have a specific known reaction to a component of the vaccine itself.

Another reason for saying no to the vaccine is immunity. We don’t know how long the vaccine provides immunity, so people believe there is no point in taking it.

It is true that we don’t know how long the immunity will last. Studies suggest it’s several months, but we don’t know if immune protection from the vaccine fades over time.

It is also possible that enough mutations might arise that new vaccines will need to be configured and people who received the vaccine already may need a booster shot. This is the same with the tetanus shot.

It may be that the vaccine becomes something that you have to get every year.

But, just because you may need to get a vaccine again, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get it the first time.

One local doctor said to think about the flu shot. Just because you have to get it every year doesn’t mean you should never get it. And COVID-19 is much more dangerous than the flu.