Family Healthcast: Could a COVID-19 vaccine be available by the end of the year?

(WSYR-TV) — Some encouraging news about one of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates. There are hopes that a successful vaccine can be rolled out before the end of this year.

The news comes from the University of Oxford, which is partnering with drug company AstraZeneca, and is hoping to present late-stage trial results on a vaccine this year.

The goal is to be able to show data from clinical trials in early December, showing the vaccine is both safe and effective.

The company would then be able to roll out a successful vaccine in late December 2020 or early 2021.

Work began on the Oxford vaccine in January. It’s made from a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees.

The chimpanzee cold virus has genetically changed to include the genetic sequence of the so-called spike protein which COVID-19 uses to gain entry to human cells.

The hope is that the human body will then attack the coronavirus if it sees it again.

The chief investigator for the company said: “I think significant efficacy is 50, 60, 70, 80 percent, whatever the figure is — is an enormous achievement.”

A vaccine that works is seen as a game-changer in the battle again COVID-19, which has killed more than 230,000 Americans and turned normal life upside down for billions of people.