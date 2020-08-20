Family Healthcast: COVID-19 loss of taste and smell different from common cold symptom

(WSYR-TV) — We know that one of the telltale symptoms of coronavirus is loss of taste and smell. But, some people experience that with the common cold. A new study is now pointing out the difference.

Researchers with Journal Rhinology compared smell and taste functions in people with COVID-19, those with a bad cold and healthy people who served as a control group.

In those with the common cold, it was the congestion which led to a loss of smell and that interfered with taste. But, in COVID-19 patients, it wasn’t simply due to being stuffed up.

They experienced a direct loss of the ability to taste and the loss of taste was significantly worse.

The ability to detect sweet and bitter tastes was particularly impaired.

Both the COVID-19 and cold patients in the study reported improvement in their sense of taste and smell over time. But, only 30 percent of COVID-19 patients reported complete recovery.

In some of those people, it may not come back even after they clear the virus.

Researchers said smell and taste tests can discriminate between COVID-19 and cold patients, which means these tests could potentially be an additional screening tool for those with coronavirus.