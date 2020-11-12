Family Healthcast: Cuomo announces 10-person limit for private home gatherings

(WSYR-TV) — With the nation setting a record for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the focus on curbing the spread is turning from night clubs and nursing homes to our personal homes.

This is why Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a 10-person limit on gatherings in private homes, calling them a “great spreader.”

The record-breaking surge is being driven to a significant degree by casual occasions that may feel deceptively safe — dinner parties, game nights, sleepovers and carpools.

People have pandemic fatigue and are widening their social bubbles to include friends and family who may appear healthy and take similar precautions to avoid the virus.

COVID-19 experts say, “We’ve all gotten used to our bubbles, but I don’t think we’ve really asked whether someone whose in our bubble is also in another person’s bubble.”

They say that small indoor gatherings “create the perfect conditions for a virus that can spread among people who are crowded into a poorly ventilated space.”

The risks are even greater in the winter because respiratory viruses like COVID-19 are more stable in dry, colder air.

The governor of Rhode Island, who also implemented a 10-person gathering limit, said, “Of course you want to have a birthday party for your kid. Of course it’s your friends who you have over, so you want to give them a hug. It’s human. It’s understandable. Its got to stop.”

One thing that can’t stop is keeping your distance and wearing a mask.