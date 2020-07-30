Family Healthcast: Dogs could help with detecting COVID-19 in patients

(WSYR-TV) — With the surge in coronavirus cases in parts of the country and the increase in the death rate, one of the frustrations right now is how long it can take for results to come back.

In some places, people are waiting for 10 days. What if we could get the results instantly? Dogs might be able to help with that.

Researchers in Germany have been training dogs to sniff out COVID-19 in the saliva of patients.

Dogs with only one week of training were capable of identifying individuals who were infected with a success rate of 94 percent.

To conduct the study, researchers at a German Veterinary University tested eight dogs for one week where they sniffed the saliva of more than 1,000 people who were either healthy or infected.

The canines were successfully able to determine the difference between saliva samples from patients who tested positive and those who tested negative.

In fact, it has been estimated that dogs can smell anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 times better than people.

The study authors said that the findings are preliminary and further research needs to be done.

Researchers said that using dogs to sniff out coronavirus could one day be widely applicable in places like airports and sports stadiums.