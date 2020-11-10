Family Healthcast: FDA approves emergency antibody treatment for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — One day after we received encouraging news about one COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA gives emergency authorization to an antibody treatment.

It’s the first approved COVID treatment to protect adults and children with mild illness from developing severe symptoms.

The FDA said it should be given as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test result.

Those who have diabetes, are overweight, have an immunocompromised immune system and are over 65 (or 55 with heart disease) will also benefit from this.

The idea is to kick start an immune response against the infection. The antibody treatment is given by an infusion or healthcare setting.

It’s in the same family of medicines as an experimental treatment that was given to President Donald Trump when he had COVID-19.

The next challenge will be distributing the antibody treatment to people who need it.