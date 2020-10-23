Family Healthcast: FDA clears 1st COVID-19 drug

(WSYR-TV) — The FDA has formally approved the first drug to treat COVID-19.

The drug is remdesivir. It’s one of the anti-viral medicines that President Donald Trump received after he began showing symptoms of the virus earlier this month.

The FDA said the drug has been approved for adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older who require hospitalization.

Remdesivir shortens recovery time by about a third. The drug does not prevent deaths from COVID-19.

The formal approval means there’s been a more formal review of the data and manufacturing quality of remdesivir since it was given emergency authorization in May.

But, don’t get your hopes up too high. A former FDA commissioner said: “This is not a blockbuster drug. This is not some massive breakthrough. It’s a drug that appears convincingly to benefit patients, but it’s not some kind of miracle cure.”