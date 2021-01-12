Family Healthcast: Federal gov. urging states to give vaccine to those 65 and older

(WSYR-TV) — The federal government is urging states to give the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are 65-years-old and older. The federal government is also advocating for adults who have pre-existing conditions that put them at a higher risk.
That being said, we have a question about lessening the side effects from the vaccine.
“Can pain relievers such as Tylenol or Advil be taken before getting the vaccine to decrease side effects?”
The CDC said pain relievers can be taken after the vaccine to reduce side effects such as pain, fever and headache. But, they should not be taken before getting the shot.
That is because research has found that acetaminophen — the active ingredient in Tylenol and ibuprofen, which is sold as Advil and Motrin — can reduce the antibody response to other vaccines.
If taken before the vaccine, the medicines may also interfere with your body’s ability to mount an immune response to COVID-19. This has not been proven, but right now it is better to save the pain relievers for after the vaccine.
Also keep in mind that other strategies such as applying a cool washcloth or exercising your arm may help relieve pain and drinking plenty of water may help lessen the discomfort of a fever.
